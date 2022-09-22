Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Stake Raised by Wendell David Associates Inc.

Wendell David Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,440 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,715 shares during the period. Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings in Watsco were worth $7,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Watsco by 6.6% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 981 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in Watsco during the second quarter worth approximately $144,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its holdings in Watsco by 828.6% during the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 130 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Watsco by 6.7% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,327 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning raised its holdings in Watsco by 14.0% during the second quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 51,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,251,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Watsco alerts:

Watsco Price Performance

Watsco stock traded down $5.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $260.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 651 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,841. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.92. Watsco, Inc. has a twelve month low of $220.68 and a twelve month high of $318.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $276.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $271.44.

Watsco Dividend Announcement

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $4.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.11. Watsco had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 25.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th were given a dividend of $2.20 per share. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. Watsco’s payout ratio is 65.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WSO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Watsco from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Watsco in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $311.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised Watsco from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $350.00 to $313.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Watsco from $204.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Watsco to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $300.20.

Watsco Profile

(Get Rating)

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment comprising residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.