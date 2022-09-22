Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Stake Raised by TKG Advisors LLC

TKG Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Waste Management accounts for about 2.2% of TKG Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. TKG Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $2,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Peoples Financial Services CORP. raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 769.6% during the 1st quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 7,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $959,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 760,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $126,942,000 after acquiring an additional 19,853 shares during the last quarter. 74.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Waste Management from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Oppenheimer set a $160.00 target price on Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at Waste Management

Waste Management Price Performance

In other Waste Management news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 22,082 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $3,864,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,840,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director John C. Pope sold 219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total transaction of $33,329.61. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 55,439 shares in the company, valued at $8,437,261.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 22,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $3,864,350.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,840,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 54,067 shares of company stock worth $9,292,271. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Waste Management stock traded down $2.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $166.87. 1,322,319 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,817,877. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $68.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.67, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.76. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.58 and a 52 week high of $175.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.79.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 11.27%. Waste Management’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 50.78%.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

