WardenSwap Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $1.24 Million (WAD)

WardenSwap (WAD) traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 22nd. One WardenSwap coin can now be bought for about $0.0218 or 0.00000114 BTC on exchanges. WardenSwap has a total market cap of $1.24 million and $57,943.00 worth of WardenSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, WardenSwap has traded down 21.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004313 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010900 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069573 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10636024 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About WardenSwap

WardenSwap’s total supply is 41,631,819 coins and its circulating supply is 56,615,569 coins. WardenSwap’s official Twitter account is @WardenSwap.

WardenSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WardenSwap directly using US dollars.

