Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) Shares Down 5.4%

Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 5.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $13.01 and last traded at $13.01. 1,968 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,259,399 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on WRBY. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Warby Parker from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Warby Parker from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Warby Parker in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Warby Parker to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Warby Parker from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.64.

Get Warby Parker alerts:

Warby Parker Stock Down 5.6 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.58.

Insider Activity

Warby Parker ( NYSE:WRBY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $149.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.78 million. Warby Parker had a negative return on equity of 44.81% and a negative net margin of 35.47%. On average, research analysts expect that Warby Parker Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Steven Clive Miller sold 4,957 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total value of $74,850.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 165,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,499,759.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Steven Clive Miller sold 4,957 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total value of $74,850.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 165,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,499,759.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Neil Harris Blumenthal sold 5,099 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total value of $76,994.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,600.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 25.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Warby Parker

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC boosted its position in Warby Parker by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 19,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 3,386 shares in the last quarter. Maplelane Capital LLC bought a new stake in Warby Parker during the 4th quarter valued at $839,000. Schusterman Interests LLC bought a new stake in Warby Parker during the 4th quarter valued at $2,013,000. Connable Office Inc. bought a new stake in Warby Parker during the 1st quarter valued at $249,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Warby Parker during the 4th quarter valued at $387,000.

About Warby Parker

(Get Rating)

Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products. It offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, and contact lenses, as well as accessories, including cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray. The company also offers eye exams and vision tests directly to consumers through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Warby Parker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warby Parker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.