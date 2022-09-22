Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.64.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Warby Parker to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Warby Parker from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Warby Parker from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Warby Parker from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Warby Parker in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Warby Parker Stock Performance

NYSE WRBY opened at $13.75 on Thursday. Warby Parker has a one year low of $10.86 and a one year high of $60.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

Warby Parker ( NYSE:WRBY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20). The company had revenue of $149.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.78 million. Warby Parker had a negative net margin of 35.47% and a negative return on equity of 44.81%. As a group, research analysts expect that Warby Parker will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Warby Parker news, CEO Neil Harris Blumenthal sold 5,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total value of $76,994.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,600.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Warby Parker news, CFO Steven Clive Miller sold 4,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total value of $74,850.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 165,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,499,759.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Neil Harris Blumenthal sold 5,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total transaction of $76,994.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,600.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 25.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Warby Parker

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. D1 Capital Partners L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Warby Parker by 64.4% during the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 13,404,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,091,000 after buying an additional 5,250,941 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Warby Parker by 42.3% during the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 14,808,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,675,000 after buying an additional 4,405,581 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Warby Parker by 158.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,563,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,466,000 after buying an additional 2,795,782 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Warby Parker during the first quarter valued at approximately $93,249,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Warby Parker by 6.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,314,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,006,000 after buying an additional 1,365,543 shares during the period.

About Warby Parker

(Get Rating)

Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products. It offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, and contact lenses, as well as accessories, including cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray. The company also offers eye exams and vision tests directly to consumers through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.

Featured Stories

