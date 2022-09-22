Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Stake Lessened by Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,783 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,411 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 53,500 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,741,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Walmart by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 352,804 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $51,047,000 after acquiring an additional 20,529 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Walmart by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 14,178 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,051,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Walmart by 9,398.8% during the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 180,288 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,086,000 after acquiring an additional 178,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Walmart by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 56,364 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Stock Performance

Walmart stock traded up $2.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $135.72. 331,165 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,160,636. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.27 and a 12 month high of $160.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $368.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.36, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $132.30 and a 200 day moving average of $136.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.17. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.36%. The company had revenue of $152.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current year.

WMT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $148.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $128.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.41.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $130,475,473.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 285,607,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,993,669,616.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $130,475,473.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 285,607,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,993,669,616.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total value of $1,233,401.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,507,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,522,030.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,152,124 shares of company stock valued at $297,159,579. 47.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

