W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $27.25-$28.75 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.97. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.00 billion-$15.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.09 billion. W.W. Grainger also updated its FY 2025 guidance to $40.00-$40.00 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $505.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Stephens upped their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $421.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $399.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of W.W. Grainger from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, W.W. Grainger currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $518.57.

W.W. Grainger Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of W.W. Grainger stock opened at $514.87 on Thursday. W.W. Grainger has a 12-month low of $391.16 and a 12-month high of $588.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $26.19 billion, a PE ratio of 20.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $540.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $505.53.

W.W. Grainger Dividend Announcement

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $7.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.65 by $0.54. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 57.59%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger will post 28.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a $1.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.14%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 2,330 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.03, for a total value of $1,165,069.90. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,996 shares in the company, valued at $5,998,359.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of W.W. Grainger

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GWW. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in W.W. Grainger by 1,568.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 165,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,122,000 after acquiring an additional 155,143 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in W.W. Grainger by 22.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 289,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $149,367,000 after acquiring an additional 54,008 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in W.W. Grainger by 30.6% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 93,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,162,000 after acquiring an additional 21,852 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in W.W. Grainger by 212.9% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 25,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,306,000 after acquiring an additional 17,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in W.W. Grainger by 97.9% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 27,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,392,000 after acquiring an additional 13,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

