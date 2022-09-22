W. R. Berkley Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:WRB)

W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 14th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the insurance provider on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 23rd.

W. R. Berkley has increased its dividend by an average of 13.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 20 consecutive years. W. R. Berkley has a payout ratio of 8.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect W. R. Berkley to earn $4.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.8%.

WRB stock opened at $65.01 on Thursday. W. R. Berkley has a 1-year low of $47.93 and a 1-year high of $72.32. The firm has a market cap of $17.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.96 and its 200-day moving average is $66.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.28. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 12.71%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mark Ellwood Brockbank purchased 1,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $61.85 per share, with a total value of $88,692.90. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $371,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 22.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WRB. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley in the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 178.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,212 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 50.2% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,583 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on W. R. Berkley from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised W. R. Berkley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on W. R. Berkley from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. StockNews.com downgraded W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on W. R. Berkley to $83.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.70.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

