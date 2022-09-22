W. R. Berkley Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:WRB)

W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 14th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the insurance provider on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 23rd.
W. R. Berkley has increased its dividend by an average of 13.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 20 consecutive years. W. R. Berkley has a payout ratio of 8.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect W. R. Berkley to earn $4.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.8%.
W. R. Berkley Trading Down 2.1 %
WRB stock opened at $65.01 on Thursday. W. R. Berkley has a 1-year low of $47.93 and a 1-year high of $72.32. The firm has a market cap of $17.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.96 and its 200-day moving average is $66.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.
Insider Activity
In related news, Director Mark Ellwood Brockbank purchased 1,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $61.85 per share, with a total value of $88,692.90. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $371,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 22.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Trading of W. R. Berkley
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WRB. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley in the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 178.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,212 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 50.2% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,583 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.05% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on W. R. Berkley from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised W. R. Berkley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on W. R. Berkley from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. StockNews.com downgraded W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on W. R. Berkley to $83.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.70.
About W. R. Berkley
W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.
