Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) Price Down 6% This Week

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 21st. One Vulcan Forged PYR coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.21 or 0.00017105 BTC on popular exchanges. Vulcan Forged PYR has a market capitalization of $76.66 million and approximately $37.81 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded down 6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005333 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18,753.58 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005204 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.51 or 0.00061398 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00007125 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00011017 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005333 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00005567 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002191 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.87 or 0.00063268 BTC.

Vulcan Forged PYR Coin Profile

PYR is a coin. It was first traded on March 18th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 23,897,700 coins. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @VulcanForged.

Buying and Selling Vulcan Forged PYR

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged is a non-fungible token (NFT) game studio, marketplace and dApp incubator with multiple games and an active community of users. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of the Vulcan.Forged platform (PYR) is a transferable representation of attributed functions specified in the protocol/code of the Vulcan.Forged platform, and which is designed to be used solely as an interoperable utility token on the platform and across different game environments. PYR Token is an ERC20 token to be ported to Matic. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vulcan Forged PYR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the exchanges listed above.

