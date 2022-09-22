Vossloh (ETR:VOS) Shares Down 1.3%

Vossloh AG (ETR:VOS – Get Rating)’s share price fell 1.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as €33.05 ($33.72) and last traded at €33.15 ($33.83). 6,341 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 33,937 shares. The stock had previously closed at €33.60 ($34.29).

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VOS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €45.00 ($45.92) price target on Vossloh in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Warburg Research set a €43.00 ($43.88) price objective on Vossloh in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €35.00 ($35.71) price objective on Vossloh in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st.

The stock has a market capitalization of $582.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of €34.60 and a 200 day moving average of €35.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.74, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Vossloh AG manufactures and markets rail infrastructure products and services worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Core Components, Customized Modules, and Lifecycle Solutions. The Core Components division develops, produces, and markets rail fastening systems for light-rail, heavy-haul, and high-speed lines, as well as urban transport.

