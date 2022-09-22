Volt Crypto Industry Revolution and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:BTCR) Shares Down 0.1%

Volt Crypto Industry Revolution and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:BTCR – Get Rating) shares dropped 0.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.13 and last traded at $7.13. Approximately 105 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 4,508 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.14.

Volt Crypto Industry Revolution and Tech ETF Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.16.

