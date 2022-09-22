Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $3.71

Voestalpine AG (OTCMKTS:VLPNY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.71 and last traded at $3.86, with a volume of 1094 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.75.

Several research firms have weighed in on VLPNY. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Voestalpine from €28.70 ($29.29) to €21.00 ($21.43) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Voestalpine from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Voestalpine from €34.00 ($34.69) to €35.00 ($35.71) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Voestalpine from €35.00 ($35.71) to €29.00 ($29.59) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.63.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.93. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Voestalpine ( OTCMKTS:VLPNY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter. Voestalpine had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 18.98%. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Voestalpine AG will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th were paid a $0.1611 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a yield of 3.78%.

Voestalpine AG processes, develops, manufactures, and sells steel products in Austria, European Union, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Steel, High Performance Metals, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming, and Other. The Steel division produces hot and cold-rolled steel strips, as well as electrogalvanized, hot-dip galvanized, and organically coated steel strips; and heavy plates for the energy sector, as well as turbine casings for automotive, white goods/consumer goods, building/construction, energy, mechanical engineering, and others.

