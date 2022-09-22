Vista Wealth Management Group LLC Trims Stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Vista Wealth Management Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Get Rating) by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,573 shares during the period. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BRR OpCo LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. BRR OpCo LLC now owns 2,456,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,562,000 after purchasing an additional 65,525 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 9.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,810,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,741,000 after buying an additional 148,793 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 9.0% during the second quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 1,789,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,337,000 after buying an additional 147,077 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,806,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 29.6% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 975,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,174,000 after buying an additional 223,098 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IQLT traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $28.88. 572 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,220,437. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.97. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $29.03 and a 52-week high of $40.48.

