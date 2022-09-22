Vista Wealth Management Group LLC Sells 5,137 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Vista Wealth Management Group LLC trimmed its stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,137 shares during the period. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PLTR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 156,003,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,141,931,000 after acquiring an additional 28,563,749 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $269,158,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 84,965,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,547,221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,213,503 shares during the last quarter. Sozo Ventures GP I L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,436,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,873,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741,909 shares during the last quarter. 30.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Palantir Technologies Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:PLTR traded down $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $7.65. The company had a trading volume of 524,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,698,010. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.44 and a 52-week high of $29.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.79 billion, a PE ratio of -28.48 and a beta of 3.89.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.04). Palantir Technologies had a positive return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 30.90%. The business had revenue of $473.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PLTR shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on Palantir Technologies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Palantir Technologies to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider David A. Glazer sold 37,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total transaction of $304,330.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,874,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,255,149.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Palantir Technologies news, insider David A. Glazer sold 37,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total transaction of $304,330.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,874,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,255,149.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 37,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total value of $341,099.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,923,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,699,438.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 408,794 shares of company stock worth $4,052,368 in the last ninety days. 13.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

