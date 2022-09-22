Vista Wealth Management Group LLC Sells 512 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Vista Wealth Management Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 512 shares during the quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $3,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 73.3% during the 1st quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 480.0% during the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth $40,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $85.74. The stock had a trading volume of 66,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,542,353. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $86.55 and a one year high of $116.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.52.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

