Vista Wealth Management Group LLC Purchases New Position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR)

Vista Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 47,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,092,000. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC owned about 0.69% of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DFAR. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $255,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $267,000. Finally, Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $323,000.

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

DFAR traded down $0.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $21.71. 179 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,985. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $21.79 and a one year high of $29.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.79.

