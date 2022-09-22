Vista Wealth Management Group LLC Lowers Holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

Vista Wealth Management Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 665,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,899 shares during the period. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF makes up about 6.2% of Vista Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC owned 2.01% of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF worth $43,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 3,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP grew its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP now owns 10,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 6,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter.

Get Avantis U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Price Performance

AVUS stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $65.33. The company had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,350. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $63.22 and a 1 year high of $81.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.88.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.