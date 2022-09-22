Vista Wealth Management Group LLC Has $2.18 Million Position in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Vista Wealth Management Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,797 shares during the period. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $2,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $82,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. SBK Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,000. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 169.7% during the 1st quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 3,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $148,000.

Shares of Dimensional International Value ETF stock traded up $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $27.56. 5,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 515,444. Dimensional International Value ETF has a one year low of $26.81 and a one year high of $35.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.97 and a 200 day moving average of $30.78.

