Vista Wealth Management Group LLC Has $1.39 Million Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Vista Wealth Management Group LLC reduced its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,438 shares during the period. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 98.3% in the 1st quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Worth Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 136.0% in the 2nd quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 162.2% in the 4th quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 183.1% in the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

BATS QUAL traded down $1.78 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $109.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,002,390 shares. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.58. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.96 and a 52 week high of $88.63.

