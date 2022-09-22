Vista Wealth Management Group LLC Grows Holdings in RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX)

Vista Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,163,367 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,123 shares during the period. RLX Technology comprises 0.9% of Vista Wealth Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC owned approximately 0.20% of RLX Technology worth $6,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RLX. IDG China Venture Capital Fund V Associates L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of RLX Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $234,269,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of RLX Technology by 8.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,218,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,510,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160,418 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of RLX Technology by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,034,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,392,000 after purchasing an additional 257,261 shares during the period. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd grew its position in shares of RLX Technology by 663.0% in the first quarter. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd now owns 7,630,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,658,000 after purchasing an additional 6,630,000 shares during the period. Finally, Oasis Management Co Ltd. grew its position in shares of RLX Technology by 66.4% in the first quarter. Oasis Management Co Ltd. now owns 3,035,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211,580 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.69% of the company’s stock.

RLX traded down $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $1.21. 36,781 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,738,070. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 3.68 and a beta of -1.14. RLX Technology Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.16 and a twelve month high of $6.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.97 and a quick ratio of 4.86.

RLX Technology Company Profile

RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researchers, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves RELX branded partner stores and other retail outlets through distributors. RLX Technology Inc was founded in 2018 and is based in Beijing, China.

