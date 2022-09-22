Virgin Orbit (NASDAQ:VORB) Shares Gap Down to $3.33

Virgin Orbit Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VORB – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.33, but opened at $3.25. Virgin Orbit shares last traded at $3.25, with a volume of 125 shares traded.

Virgin Orbit Trading Down 2.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.87 and a 200 day moving average of $4.71.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Virgin Orbit

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG raised its position in Virgin Orbit by 512.8% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 8,985 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Virgin Orbit by 5,578.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 5,578 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Virgin Orbit in the first quarter valued at $61,000. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Virgin Orbit in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Virgin Orbit in the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.42% of the company’s stock.

Virgin Orbit Company Profile

Virgin Orbit Holdings, Inc, a vertically integrated aerospace company, designs and develops commercial space orbital air pad launch solutions for small satellites across government, research, and education industries. It offers launch services for national security and defense; rideshare satellite launch services; civil spaceports; and space solutions.

