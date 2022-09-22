Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) Shares Gap Up to $30.30

Shares of Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $30.30, but opened at $31.30. Viper Energy Partners shares last traded at $30.18, with a volume of 738 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on VNOM shares. MKM Partners started coverage on Viper Energy Partners in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. StockNews.com cut Viper Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Viper Energy Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.67.

Viper Energy Partners Stock Down 1.1 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.82. The firm has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.34 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 5.21 and a quick ratio of 5.21.

Viper Energy Partners Increases Dividend

Viper Energy Partners ( NASDAQ:VNOM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43. The business had revenue of $239.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.91 million. Viper Energy Partners had a return on equity of 4.34% and a net margin of 14.55%. The business’s revenue was up 109.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Viper Energy Partners LP will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were given a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 15th. This is a positive change from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.81%. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 228.17%.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 41,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.94, for a total value of $1,367,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 898,993 shares in the company, valued at $29,612,829.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 90,200 shares of company stock worth $2,969,316 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNOM. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Viper Energy Partners by 50.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 78,821 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,679,000 after acquiring an additional 26,339 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,204 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 129.3% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 47,791 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 26,949 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 51.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 451,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $9,851,000 after acquiring an additional 154,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $138,000. 43.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Viper Energy Partners Company Profile

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2021, it had mineral interests in 27,027 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale; and estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 127,888 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

Featured Articles

