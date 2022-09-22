Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) Shares Acquired by Steph & Co.

Steph & Co. lifted its position in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) by 20.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,578 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,936 shares during the period. Steph & Co.’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VRT. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertiv during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in Vertiv by 648.5% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,166 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in Vertiv in the first quarter worth about $85,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in Vertiv in the first quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Finally, HM Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertiv during the first quarter valued at approximately $143,000. 88.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VRT stock opened at $11.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 391.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.81 and its 200-day moving average is $11.48. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 1 year low of $7.76 and a 1 year high of $27.97.

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 2.06%. Vertiv’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VRT. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Vertiv from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup raised their price target on Vertiv from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Mizuho cut their price target on Vertiv from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Vertiv from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised Vertiv from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vertiv presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.17.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments. It offers AC and DC power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure that are integral to the technologies used for various services, including e-commerce, online banking, file sharing, video on-demand, energy storage, wireless communications, Internet of Things, and online gaming.

