VEROX (VRX) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $90,768.00

VEROX (VRX) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 22nd. One VEROX coin can now be bought for approximately $9.35 or 0.00048713 BTC on exchanges. VEROX has a total market capitalization of $444,030.00 and approximately $90,768.00 worth of VEROX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, VEROX has traded down 5.9% against the dollar.

VEROX Profile

VEROX’s launch date was October 31st, 2020. VEROX’s total supply is 47,500 coins. VEROX’s official Twitter account is @Verox_AI and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for VEROX is www.veroxai.com.

VEROX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verox stands for Verox platform and Verox token (Symbol VRX). Verox as a token is an erc20 token built on the top of the ethereum blockchain.Verox platform is a digital platform for all in one defi and crypto financial needs. It’s a personalized advisor, product analyzer and a financial content provider. Verox uses AI and deep learning to create a personalized match between the user’s financial needs and the best-suited, most cost-effective financial products. It is designed to analyze any chosen cryptocurrency and finds the optimal and best investments in real-time in crypto and defi, by scanning markets and massive sets of data to locate the optimal trading/investing opportunities.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VEROX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VEROX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VEROX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

