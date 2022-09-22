Verge (XVG) Price Hits $0.0033

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. One Verge coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Verge has traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar. Verge has a total market cap of $53.68 million and $1.55 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

SHIELD (XSH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

X-HASH (XSH) traded down 93.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Unitus (UIS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SaffronCoin (SFR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ribbit Rewards (RBR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Verge

XVG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,512,193,913 coins. The Reddit community for Verge is /r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com.

Buying and Selling Verge

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a cryptocurrency designed for people and for everyday use. It improves upon the original Bitcoin blockchain and aims to fulfill its initial purpose of providing individuals and businesses with a fast, efficient and decentralized way of making direct transactions.Verge is a secure and user-friendly digital currency, built for everyday transactions.Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work.VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin,”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

