Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 8,496 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 111,753 shares.The stock last traded at $22.31 and had previously closed at $20.90.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VERA has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Vera Therapeutics from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd.

Vera Therapeutics Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 8.24 and a current ratio of 8.24. The stock has a market cap of $592.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.15 and a beta of 0.54.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, insider Joanne Curley sold 9,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total transaction of $145,473.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,396.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Vera Therapeutics news, insider Joanne Curley sold 9,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total value of $145,473.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $316,396.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 9,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total transaction of $200,981.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,960,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,944,677.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 101,436 shares of company stock valued at $1,904,393. 43.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $34,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 274.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 3,591 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 29.2% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.24% of the company’s stock.

About Vera Therapeutics

Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy.

