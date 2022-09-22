Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 8,496 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 111,753 shares.The stock last traded at $22.31 and had previously closed at $20.90.
Analyst Ratings Changes
VERA has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Vera Therapeutics from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd.
Vera Therapeutics Stock Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 8.24 and a current ratio of 8.24. The stock has a market cap of $592.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.15 and a beta of 0.54.
Insider Activity
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $34,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 274.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 3,591 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 29.2% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.24% of the company’s stock.
About Vera Therapeutics
Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vera Therapeutics (VERA)
- The Institutions Hold On To Darden Restaurants International
- What Steelcase’s Earnings Say About the Return to the Office?
- Is The Golden Age Of Homebuilding Already Over?
- These 3 Big Dividend Payers Also Boast Strong Price Growth
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
Receive News & Ratings for Vera Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vera Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.