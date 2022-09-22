Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) Now Covered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “underweight” rating on the stock.

Separately, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Velodyne Lidar to $1.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Velodyne Lidar has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.98.

Velodyne Lidar Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VLDR opened at $1.03 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.31 million, a PE ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 1.16. Velodyne Lidar has a fifty-two week low of $0.83 and a fifty-two week high of $7.83.

Insider Activity at Velodyne Lidar

Velodyne Lidar ( NASDAQ:VLDR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $11.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.43 million. Velodyne Lidar had a negative net margin of 384.36% and a negative return on equity of 65.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.46) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Velodyne Lidar will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider David S. Hall sold 1,500,000 shares of Velodyne Lidar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.01, for a total transaction of $1,515,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,260,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,302,761.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider David S. Hall sold 1,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.01, for a total value of $1,515,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,260,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,302,761.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David S. Hall sold 462,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.17, for a total transaction of $541,483.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,510,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,616,887.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,706,841 shares of company stock worth $8,447,174 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Velodyne Lidar

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VLDR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,490,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,298,000 after buying an additional 639,116 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,872,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,034,000 after buying an additional 23,811 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 63.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,968,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,746,000 after buying an additional 1,926,805 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Velodyne Lidar during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,148,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,329,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,963,000 after buying an additional 23,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.54% of the company’s stock.

Velodyne Lidar Company Profile

Velodyne Lidar, Inc provides real-time 3D vision for autonomous systems worldwide. It offers surround-view lidar for autonomous vehicles, drones, security, mobile robots, and mapping applications; and solid state lidar for advanced driver assistance systems and autonomous applications. The company also provides Vella Development Kit that provides access to lidar-based perception software paired with sensors; Intelligent Infrastructure Solution for monitoring traffic networks and public spaces to generate real-time data analytics and predictions for enhancing traffic and crowd flow efficiency; and Vella software solution, a data curation software platform.

