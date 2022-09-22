Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Releases Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.07-$1.08 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $545.00 million-$547.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $558.28 million. Veeva Systems also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.17-$4.17 EPS.

Veeva Systems Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of VEEV stock traded down $3.80 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $163.00. 27,816 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,214,412. Veeva Systems has a 52 week low of $152.04 and a 52 week high of $327.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $203.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $193.26. The company has a market capitalization of $25.31 billion, a PE ratio of 68.64, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.76.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.02. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 19.67% and a return on equity of 13.40%. The firm had revenue of $534.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Veeva Systems will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insiders Place Their Bets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Veeva Systems from $275.00 to $245.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Veeva Systems to $235.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Veeva Systems from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $223.05.

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.27, for a total transaction of $1,692,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $430,961.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.27, for a total value of $1,692,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,961.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.99, for a total transaction of $46,797.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,443 shares in the company, valued at $2,959,575.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Veeva Systems

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Veeva Systems by 63.9% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 218 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 150.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 624 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Veeva Systems by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 697 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its stake in Veeva Systems by 274.3% in the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 962 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Veeva Systems by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

Further Reading

