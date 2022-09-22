Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) COO Sells $73,108.00 in Stock

Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Rating) COO Jim Wassil sold 2,800 shares of Vaxcyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.11, for a total transaction of $73,108.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 42,344 shares in the company, valued at $1,105,601.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Jim Wassil also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, August 17th, Jim Wassil sold 2,800 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.15, for a total transaction of $70,420.00.
- On Friday, July 1st, Jim Wassil sold 2,800 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $61,600.00.
NASDAQ PCVX traded down $0.57 on Wednesday, hitting $24.99. 260,235 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 356,737. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.78 and a 52-week high of $29.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.88 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.28.
Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials to treat invasive pneumococcal disease and pneumonia.
