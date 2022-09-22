Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) COO Sells $73,108.00 in Stock

Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Rating) COO Jim Wassil sold 2,800 shares of Vaxcyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.11, for a total transaction of $73,108.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 42,344 shares in the company, valued at $1,105,601.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Jim Wassil also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 17th, Jim Wassil sold 2,800 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.15, for a total transaction of $70,420.00.

On Friday, July 1st, Jim Wassil sold 2,800 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $61,600.00.

NASDAQ PCVX traded down $0.57 on Wednesday, hitting $24.99. 260,235 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 356,737. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.78 and a 52-week high of $29.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.88 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.28.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vaxcyte during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vaxcyte during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 30,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027 shares in the last quarter. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials to treat invasive pneumococcal disease and pneumonia.

