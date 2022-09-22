Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Stake Increased by Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,027 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Zhang Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 20.0% in the second quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 34,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,530,000 after buying an additional 5,722 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 334.3% during the second quarter. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. now owns 2,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 16.0% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 8,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 25.0% in the second quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 3,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the period. Finally, Brio Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 43.7% in the second quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 2,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Value ETF stock traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $129.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,273,093. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $136.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.74. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $127.16 and a 12 month high of $151.89.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

