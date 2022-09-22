Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Sold by Karp Capital Management Corp

Karp Capital Management Corp cut its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 53,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,687 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Karp Capital Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Karp Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $7,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Lpwm LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Lpwm LLC now owns 21,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,159,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 13,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,947,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA VTV traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $129.92. 172,260 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,273,093. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $127.16 and a 1-year high of $151.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.74.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.