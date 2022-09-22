Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Sold by Compass Advisory Group LLC

Compass Advisory Group LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 24,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 948 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of Compass Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Compass Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $3,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 32,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,806,000 after acquiring an additional 3,936 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 587.9% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. LifeSteps Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 90.3% in the 1st quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 17,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after buying an additional 8,482 shares during the period. First National Bank Sioux Falls grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 8,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the period. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $129.89. The stock had a trading volume of 47,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,273,093. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $136.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.74. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $127.16 and a 12-month high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

