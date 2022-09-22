Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Purchased by Atticus Wealth Management LLC

Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,819 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 13.8% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 32,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,806,000 after purchasing an additional 3,936 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 587.9% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 90.3% in the 1st quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 17,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 8,482 shares during the period. First National Bank Sioux Falls boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 8.9% during the first quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 8,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Value ETF stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $132.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,280,971. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $136.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.81. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $127.16 and a 52 week high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

