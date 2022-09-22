Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Stock Position Increased by Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,046 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gleason Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 201,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,920,000 after purchasing an additional 6,524 shares during the last quarter. Steph & Co. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 71,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,575,000 after buying an additional 18,176 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 9,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 6,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 7,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of VTI opened at $190.42 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $202.66 and its 200-day moving average is $205.86. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $181.67 and a 12-month high of $244.06.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.