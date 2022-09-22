Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Stake Lowered by Adviser Investments LLC

Adviser Investments LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Karlinski Andrew C bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth $31,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Concorde Financial Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded down $1.95 on Thursday, reaching $188.47. 80,315 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,470,531. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $181.67 and a twelve month high of $244.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $202.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $205.86.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.