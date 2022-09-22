Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 186 shares during the quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9,169.4% during the first quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,592,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,372,322,000 after acquiring an additional 10,477,874 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,485,812,000. Wealthsimple Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,014,158,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 22,665.5% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,541,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534,683 shares during the period. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10,988.9% during the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,462,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449,763 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $1.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $195.05. 45,621 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,478,399. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $181.67 and a 52-week high of $244.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $202.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $205.97.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

