Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Purchased by Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC

Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 256.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,546 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,992 shares during the period. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Karlinski Andrew C acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Concorde Financial Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $194.50. The company had a trading volume of 25,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,478,399. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $181.67 and a 12-month high of $244.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $202.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $205.97.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

