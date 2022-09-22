Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) is Gleason Group Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Gleason Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 201,040 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,524 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 13.0% of Gleason Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Gleason Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $37,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9,169.4% in the 1st quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,592,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,372,322,000 after acquiring an additional 10,477,874 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,485,812,000. Wealthsimple Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,014,158,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 22,665.5% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,541,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10,988.9% during the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,462,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449,763 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded down $3.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $190.00. 182,330 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,478,399. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $202.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $205.97. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $181.67 and a fifty-two week high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.