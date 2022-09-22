Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Stock Position Trimmed by Wiser Wealth Management Inc

Wiser Wealth Management Inc reduced its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 334,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,855 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises approximately 13.3% of Wiser Wealth Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Wiser Wealth Management Inc owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF worth $25,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BSV. Arrow Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 56.8% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000.

Shares of BSV stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $75.11. 167,404 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,291,445. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $75.18 and a 12-month high of $82.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.04.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

