Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Stock Holdings Raised by Highland Private Wealth Management

Highland Private Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 611,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,881 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for approximately 7.2% of Highland Private Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Highland Private Wealth Management owned about 0.12% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF worth $46,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BSV. Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 333.4% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,089,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,134,000 after purchasing an additional 6,222,807 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9,098.9% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,268,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,539,000 after purchasing an additional 4,221,971 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,615,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,086,055,000 after acquiring an additional 3,278,536 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,945,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,560,000 after acquiring an additional 2,378,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 35,249.1% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,178,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,710,000 after acquiring an additional 2,172,405 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BSV traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $75.10. The stock had a trading volume of 49,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,291,445. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.04. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.18 and a fifty-two week high of $82.14.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

