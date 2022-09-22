Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Stock Position Lifted by First Bancorp Inc ME

First Bancorp Inc ME boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. First Bancorp Inc ME’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 73.3% during the first quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 19.0% during the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 980,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $106,254,000 after purchasing an additional 156,432 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,215,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 739,507.0% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 739,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $79,050,000 after purchasing an additional 739,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 14,952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

VNQ stock traded down $1.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $85.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 347,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,542,353. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $86.55 and a 12 month high of $116.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $95.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.52.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

