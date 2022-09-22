Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Sold by Brio Consultants LLC

Brio Consultants LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 64.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,792 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 1.2% of Brio Consultants LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Brio Consultants LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,929,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,605,982,000 after acquiring an additional 3,186,848 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,998,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,567,239,000 after purchasing an additional 766,869 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $98,620,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 13.0% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,380,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,090,000 after purchasing an additional 388,887 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 98.4% in the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 770,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,177,000 after purchasing an additional 381,962 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSEARCA:VO opened at $200.24 on Thursday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $188.89 and a 12-month high of $261.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $212.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $216.16.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

