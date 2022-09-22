Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Purchased by Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,134 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 65 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VO. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. PFG Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,557,000. Tsfg LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 10,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Intergy Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 492,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,028,000 after purchasing an additional 8,193 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

VO stock traded down $0.52 on Wednesday, reaching $202.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 936,993. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $188.89 and a 52 week high of $261.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $212.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $216.27.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.