Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Bought by Steph & Co.

Steph & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 51.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,723 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,480 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises 4.1% of Steph & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Steph & Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $6,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VO. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,929,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,605,982,000 after buying an additional 3,186,848 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,998,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,567,239,000 after buying an additional 766,869 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,345,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,509,174,000 after buying an additional 68,982 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,526,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,242,000 after buying an additional 111,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,434,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,054,760,000 after buying an additional 224,767 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

VO traded down $3.16 on Wednesday, hitting $200.16. 59,666 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 936,993. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $188.89 and a twelve month high of $261.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $212.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $216.27.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

