Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Holdings Lifted by Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC

Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,122 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 79 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Madden Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 11,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,761,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 987 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 1,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

VO opened at $200.24 on Thursday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $188.89 and a fifty-two week high of $261.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $212.92 and a 200-day moving average of $216.16.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

