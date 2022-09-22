Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Shares Sold by Vista Wealth Management Group LLC

Vista Wealth Management Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 31.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,945 shares during the period. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hancock Whitney Investment Services Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Investment Services Inc. now owns 27,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,283,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation now owns 9,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Heron Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 10,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Fagan Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 22,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA BIV traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $74.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,250,541. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $74.70 and a 1-year high of $90.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $77.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.73.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.