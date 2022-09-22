Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Shares Bought by Wiser Wealth Management Inc

Wiser Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,268 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,982 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF makes up 4.7% of Wiser Wealth Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Wiser Wealth Management Inc owned about 0.07% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF worth $9,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BIV. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $26,000. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Aspire Wealth Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BIV stock traded down $0.85 on Thursday, reaching $74.34. 28,573 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,250,541. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $77.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.73. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $74.70 and a 12-month high of $90.65.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

