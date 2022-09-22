Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Sold by Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,891 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $4,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gleason Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 406.5% during the 2nd quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 10,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 8,085 shares during the period. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 57,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,866,000 after acquiring an additional 6,740 shares during the period. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 6,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the period. Steph & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 70.6% in the 2nd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 7,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 3,206 shares during the period. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 8,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025 shares during the period.

VYM stock opened at $100.13 on Thursday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $98.63 and a one year high of $115.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $105.30 and a 200-day moving average of $107.29.

