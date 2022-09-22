Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Shares Bought by Adviser Investments LLC

Adviser Investments LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,197 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,003 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $4,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Elm Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

VHT stock traded up $0.74 on Thursday, hitting $228.46. 1,099 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 306,699. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1-year low of $217.12 and a 1-year high of $268.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $240.24 and a 200-day moving average of $241.77.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

