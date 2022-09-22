Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Stock Position Cut by Compass Advisory Group LLC

Compass Advisory Group LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 166 shares during the period. Compass Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VUG. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 549.3% in the 2nd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 566,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,161,000 after acquiring an additional 478,854 shares during the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 100,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,321,000 after acquiring an additional 5,789 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 17.3% during the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

VUG stock traded down $3.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $223.85. 52,377 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,281,134. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $213.19 and a 52-week high of $328.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $245.90 and its 200-day moving average is $249.21.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

